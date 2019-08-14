Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding by $5.07 Million as Shares Declined; Elm Ridge Management Increases Holding in Century Alum Co (CENX)

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 783,999 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO ‘extremely confident’ exemptions won’t deaden Trump tariffs impact; 13/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO: We’re bringing back 300 jobs thanks to Trump tariffs; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Bets Global Raw-Material Squeeze Won’t Last; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Failure Affecting One Potline at its Sebree Smelter; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects to Restore Affected Potline to Full Production Within Next 3 Mos

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.06% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 408,318 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc accumulated 2,275 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 1,370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Whittier Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 206,321 shares. Invesco owns 448,384 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn reported 34,884 shares. 244 are owned by Van Eck Associate Corporation. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,500 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 616,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Snow Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 132,058 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 35,004 shares or 0% of the stock.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 91,837 shares to 284,479 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 1.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,900 activity.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $225,372 activity. Shares for $27,627 were bought by Arkowitz David. Shares for $50,009 were bought by Clayman Michael D. on Tuesday, March 12. On Thursday, August 8 the insider COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480.