Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Position Boosted by Clearline Capital Lp; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pnm Resources (PNM) by $359,973 as Stock Price Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 270,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, down from 278,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 274,684 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 and 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 333,023 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Invesco invested in 103,502 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group holds 207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 310,910 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Com has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 26,262 shares. Schroder Investment accumulated 498,408 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 55,211 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,099 shares. Crow Point Prns Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,379 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 1.92M shares. 2,200 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.36M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 56,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York holds 0% or 8,619 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc invested 0.02% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares to 10,016 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,512 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $225,372 activity. $27,627 worth of stock was bought by Arkowitz David on Friday, May 31. 2,317 shares were bought by Clayman Michael D., worth $25,136 on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $101,120 were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 46,594 shares to 97,554 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 12,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).