Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Market Value Declined While Gagnon Securities Boosted Stake; New Vernon Investment Management Boosted Stake in Aon Plc (AON) as Share Price Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 171.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 434,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 688,271 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 253,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.79M market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 448,147 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 834,613 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsr owns 1.02M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 884,018 were reported by Kingdon Capital Management Llc. 207 are held by Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Clearline Limited Partnership reported 3.63% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Spark Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% or 116,802 shares. Capital Ww Invsts reported 2.51 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, California-based fund reported 200 shares. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Benjamin F Edwards Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 300 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Vanguard invested in 1.70M shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 0.01% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flexion up 3% on new Zilretta data – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flexion Therapeutics to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flexion Therapeutics: The Time To Buy Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion: Time To Join The Dance – Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $225,372 activity. $21,480 worth of stock was bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D on Thursday, August 8. Clayman Michael D. had bought 2,317 shares worth $25,136. The insider MERRIFIELD C ANN bought 8,000 shares worth $101,120.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3,957 shares to 112,840 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 21,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,924 shares, and cut its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Aon PLC. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aon, It Gets Better Canada proud to support LGBTQ2+ youth – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.