Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Holder Raymond James & Associates Raised Holding; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 794,806 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 45.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 62,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 199,715 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 137,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.16% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 976,666 shares traded or 69.08% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 15,458 shares to 131,130 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 3,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,918 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $178,756 activity. Shares for $50,009 were bought by Clayman Michael D.. Shares for $101,120 were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc owns 199,715 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 216 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Com reported 0.18% stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 13,203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 1.70M shares. Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,099 shares. Alps reported 91,439 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc reported 17,227 shares. 454,853 are held by D E Shaw Commerce Inc. Carroll Assocs Incorporated owns 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 2,000 shares. 20,000 are held by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt L P. Citigroup holds 0% or 38,543 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated stated it has 300 shares. Element Cap Management Llc reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 31,284 shares.

