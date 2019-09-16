Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019; WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN ORDINARY SHARE (WXIBF) SI Decreased By 12.67%

Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Flexible Solutions International Inc’s current price of $2.48 translates into 3.02% yield. Flexible Solutions International Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Mar 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About shares traded. Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) has risen 101.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.32% the S&P500.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company has market cap of $30.04 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. It has a 48.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

Investors sentiment increased to 7 in 2019 Q2. Its up 6.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 84.83% more from 631,497 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,425 were reported by Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs Incorporated. Creative Planning holds 0% or 40,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% or 339,924 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 35,000 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 82,907 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI). Blackrock holds 21,295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 32,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Invest Rech owns 0% invested in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) for 1,100 shares.

