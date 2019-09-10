Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019; VAXIL BIO LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (VXLLF) Shorts Increased By 251.26%

VAXIL BIO LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:VXLLF) had an increase of 251.26% in short interest. VXLLF’s SI was 69,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 251.26% from 19,900 shares previously. With 162,900 avg volume, 0 days are for VAXIL BIO LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:VXLLF)’s short sellers to cover VXLLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.04 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Flexible Solutions International Inc’s current price of $2.53 translates into 2.96% yield. Flexible Solutions International Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Mar 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About shares traded. Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) has risen 101.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.32% the S&P500.

Vaxil Bio Ltd., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in Israel. The company has market cap of $2.89 million. The Company’s immunotherapies include neoantigen-like peptides, as well as antibodies. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product is ImMucin, which completed a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma cancer; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer patients in combination with hormonal therapy.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company has market cap of $31.92 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. It has a 49.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 631,497 shares or 4.64% less from 662,227 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI). James Rech stated it has 0% in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI). 55,707 were reported by Bridgeway Capital. Renaissance Tech Llc has 218,500 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI).