Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019; Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Shorts Increased By 0.27%

Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Flexible Solutions International Inc’s current price of $2.43 translates into 3.09% yield. Flexible Solutions International Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Mar 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 12,942 shares traded. Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) has risen 101.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.32% the S&P500.

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) had an increase of 0.27% in short interest. SFL’s SI was 7.80 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.27% from 7.78 million shares previously. With 538,600 avg volume, 15 days are for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)’s short sellers to cover SFL’s short positions. The SI to Ship Finance International Limited’s float is 8.46%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 538,212 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 14/03/2018 SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – PURCHASE OF 15 VINTAGE; 31/05/2018 – Ship Finance Agrees to Acquire Four Large Container Vessels in Combination With Long-Term Time-Charters; 30/05/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SFL – Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – PURCHASE PRICE OF THE FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS IS CONFIDENTIAL; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY; 20/05/2018 – Strong Programme Raises Profile of the Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference; 31/05/2018 – SFL – First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It has a 16.23 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 631,497 shares or 4.64% less from 662,227 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Spears Abacus Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) for 40,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI). Signaturefd Limited Company stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 218,500 were reported by Renaissance Limited Liability Co. James Investment Research has invested 0% in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI).