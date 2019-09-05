Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019; GUYANA GOLDFIELDS NEW ORDINARY SHARE (GUYFF) Shorts Up By 3.61%

GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) had an increase of 3.61% in short interest. GUYFF’s SI was 2.10 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.61% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 76,000 avg volume, 28 days are for GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GUYFF)’s short sellers to cover GUYFF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.00% or $0.0597 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9122. About 31,112 shares traded. Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Flexible Solutions International Inc’s current price of $2.45 translates into 3.06% yield. Flexible Solutions International Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Mar 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About shares traded. Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) has risen 101.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 631,497 shares or 4.64% less from 662,227 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Research Inc owns 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd accumulated 296,500 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 55,707 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has 218,500 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) for 40,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 19,590 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) for 100 shares.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company has market cap of $29.68 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. It has a 48.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.