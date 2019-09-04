Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019; DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (DOLLF) Shorts Decreased By 47.26%

Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Flexible Solutions International Inc’s current price of $2.50 translates into 3.00% yield. Flexible Solutions International Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Mar 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About shares traded. Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) has risen 101.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.32% the S&P500.

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (OTCMKTS:DOLLF) had a decrease of 47.26% in short interest. DOLLF’s SI was 12,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 47.26% from 23,700 shares previously. With 81,200 avg volume, 0 days are for DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (OTCMKTS:DOLLF)’s short sellers to cover DOLLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.0072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.31. About 93,480 shares traded or 174.69% up from the average. Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (OTCMKTS:DOLLF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $21.89 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden property covering an area of 8,800 hectares in northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company has market cap of $30.29 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. It has a 49.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.