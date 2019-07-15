Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) and WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 2.21 N/A 0.21 13.52 WD-40 Company 170 5.74 N/A 4.28 38.06

In table 1 we can see Flexible Solutions International Inc. and WD-40 Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WD-40 Company has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than WD-40 Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Flexible Solutions International Inc. and WD-40 Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 11.2% WD-40 Company 0.00% 43.5% 20.3%

Risk & Volatility

Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s 0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. WD-40 Company’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, WD-40 Company’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WD-40 Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.6% of WD-40 Company are owned by institutional investors. 46.82% are Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of WD-40 Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0% 12.94% 61.41% 97.58% 103.71% 118.8% WD-40 Company -0.73% -1.07% -6.37% -6.73% 23.51% -11.04%

For the past year Flexible Solutions International Inc. has 118.8% stronger performance while WD-40 Company has -11.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors WD-40 Company beats Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.