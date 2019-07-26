Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL)

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.72 N/A 0.21 13.52 PolyOne Corporation 30 0.71 N/A 1.86 14.35

Demonstrates Flexible Solutions International Inc. and PolyOne Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PolyOne Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than PolyOne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Flexible Solutions International Inc. and PolyOne Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 11.2% PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 26.1% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.33 shows that Flexible Solutions International Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PolyOne Corporation’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PolyOne Corporation are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Flexible Solutions International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PolyOne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Flexible Solutions International Inc. and PolyOne Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

PolyOne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $33.67 consensus target price and a 4.53% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares and 95.6% of PolyOne Corporation shares. About 46.82% of Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are PolyOne Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0% 12.94% 61.41% 97.58% 103.71% 118.8% PolyOne Corporation -1.84% -12.6% -17.12% -20.25% -36.93% -6.89%

For the past year Flexible Solutions International Inc. has 118.8% stronger performance while PolyOne Corporation has -6.89% weaker performance.

Summary

PolyOne Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.