Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) EPS Estimated At $0.06; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 6 sold and trimmed holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 930,826 shares, down from 1.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. FSI’s profit would be $704,185 giving it 13.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 121,681 shares traded. Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) has risen 101.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.32% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 340,988 shares traded or 190.34% up from the average. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) has risen 3.01% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.01% the S&P500.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The company has market cap of $226.03 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund for 37,114 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company has market cap of $38.03 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. It has a 13.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.