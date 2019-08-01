Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) EPS Estimated At $0.06; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Holding

Analysts expect Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. FSI’s profit would be $704,194 giving it 13.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 68,454 shares traded. Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) has risen 101.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.32% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) stake by 11.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC)’s stock rose 31.89%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 5.53 million shares with $283.44M value, down from 6.27 million last quarter. Generac Hldgs Inc now has $4.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 146,007 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company has market cap of $37.56 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Generac Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 3 by Northcoast. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) on Monday, July 1 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by William Blair on Wednesday, February 6 to “Market Perform”.