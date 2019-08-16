Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Comparison side by side

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.33 N/A 0.24 13.35 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.32 N/A 1.01 26.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Flexible Solutions International Inc. and Koppers Holdings Inc. Koppers Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koppers Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 16% 10.6% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Koppers Holdings Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Flexible Solutions International Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Koppers Holdings Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Flexible Solutions International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Flexible Solutions International Inc. and Koppers Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Koppers Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $34, with potential upside of 24.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.7% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares and 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares. About 46.82% of Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year Flexible Solutions International Inc. has stronger performance than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Summary

Koppers Holdings Inc. beats Flexible Solutions International Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.