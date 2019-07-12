Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 17.74 N/A -1.22 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.62 N/A -8.08 0.00

Demonstrates Flex Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Flex Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.77 and it happens to be 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.89 beta and it is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

8.9 and 8.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. Its rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Flex Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

In next table is shown Flex Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 685.44% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Flex Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 59.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.