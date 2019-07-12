Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|17.74
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|21.62
|N/A
|-8.08
|0.00
Demonstrates Flex Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.3%
|-128.1%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-336.5%
|-103%
Volatility & Risk
Flex Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.77 and it happens to be 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.89 beta and it is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
8.9 and 8.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. Its rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Flex Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Flex Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 685.44% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Flex Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 59.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|-0.96%
|-35.72%
|25.3%
|-22.03%
|-89.28%
|21.58%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.14%
|-1.76%
|21.5%
|-32.06%
|-30.65%
|84.83%
For the past year Flex Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
