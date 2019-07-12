Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 19.50 N/A -1.22 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Flex Pharma Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Flex Pharma Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Flex Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 76.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. are 8.9 and 8.8. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flex Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares and 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. 16.9% are Flex Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has 21.58% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Flex Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.