Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|12.44
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Flex Pharma Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Flex Pharma Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.3%
|-128.1%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Flex Pharma Inc. and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average target price and a 192.14% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|-0.96%
|-35.72%
|25.3%
|-22.03%
|-89.28%
|21.58%
|Genfit SA
|-3.43%
|-8.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.19%
For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Flex Pharma Inc.
