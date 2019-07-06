Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 12.44 N/A -1.22 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Flex Pharma Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Flex Pharma Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Flex Pharma Inc. and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average target price and a 192.14% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Flex Pharma Inc.