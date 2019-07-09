Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

This is a contrast between Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 13.59 N/A -1.22 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.64 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Flex Pharma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Flex Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Flex Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.8. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Flex Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Flex Pharma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average target price is $69.5, while its potential upside is 58.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has 21.58% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.