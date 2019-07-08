Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 13.59 N/A -1.22 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.23 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Flex Pharma Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Flex Pharma Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Volatility and Risk

Flex Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s 130.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.8. The Current Ratio of rival Codexis Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Flex Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Flex Pharma Inc. and Codexis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Codexis Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.75, with potential upside of 27.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Flex Pharma Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.