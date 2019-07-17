Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 14.67 N/A -1.22 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.11 N/A -22.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Flex Pharma Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Flex Pharma Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Volatility and Risk

Flex Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Altimmune Inc. has a 3.26 beta and it is 226.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. Its rival Altimmune Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Flex Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Altimmune Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares and 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Flex Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.9%. Comparatively, 2.4% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.