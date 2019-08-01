Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Comparing side by side

Since Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Flex Pharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk and Volatility

Flex Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, XBiotech Inc. has a 0.23 beta which is 77.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. are 8.9 and 8.8 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Flex Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Flex Pharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively XBiotech Inc. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 84.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Flex Pharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 13.5% respectively. Insiders owned 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Flex Pharma Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.