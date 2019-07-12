Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparing side by side

Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 18.68 N/A -1.22 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10

In table 1 we can see Flex Pharma Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.77 shows that Flex Pharma Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SIGA Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. are 8.9 and 8.8 respectively. Its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Flex Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Flex Pharma Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 30.2%. Insiders owned 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.