Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Comparing side by side

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 15.17 N/A -1.22 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.33 N/A -1.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

Flex Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.8. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flex Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.