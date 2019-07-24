Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. 1 0.65 N/A -1.22 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.20 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Flex Pharma Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Flex Pharma Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.77. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. are 8.9 and 8.8 respectively. Its competitor FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Flex Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Flex Pharma Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 51.79% and its consensus target price is $71.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flex Pharma Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 67.1%. Insiders owned 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.