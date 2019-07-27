Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.58 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Flex Pharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Flex Pharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Flex Pharma Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Cerecor Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. Its rival Cerecor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Flex Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Flex Pharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerecor Inc. has an average price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 143.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Flex Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.9%. Competitively, 4.9% are Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Flex Pharma Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.