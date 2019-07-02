Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Contrasting side by side

Both Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 11.31 N/A -1.22 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Flex Pharma Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Flex Pharma Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

Flex Pharma Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.77. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. are 8.9 and 8.8 respectively. Its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Flex Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares and 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Flex Pharma Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.