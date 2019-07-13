Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 19.14 N/A -1.22 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.50 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Flex Pharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

Flex Pharma Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 3.1 beta which makes it 210.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. Its rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Flex Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Flex Pharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $43, while its potential upside is 57.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% are Flex Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Flex Pharma Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.