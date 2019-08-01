Flex LTD (FLEX) Shareholder S&T Bank Has Boosted Stake by $415,647 as Valuation Declined; Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Holding by $888,251; Market Value Rose

S&T Bank increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 46,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 639,643 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 593,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 1.36M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Bovie Medical Corporation- J-Plasma Precise(R) FLEX, Catalog Number: BVX-500BF; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company's stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 3,614 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Huawei Woes Linger – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Netflix has now lost two of its most popular shows as old media companies flex their muscle – CNBC” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Successfully Monetizes Legacy Consumer Product – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.06M were reported by Earnest Limited Liability Company. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 142,513 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 94,160 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 966,005 shares. S&T State Bank Pa holds 1.44% or 639,643 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 238,400 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Factory Mutual Insur Company reported 3.18M shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 353,928 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.13% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 10,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Credit Suisse Ag owns 572,835 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa accumulated 403,150 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 13,070 shares to 204,014 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 9,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,218 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).