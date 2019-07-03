Flex LTD (FLEX) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position by $4.37 Million; American Economic Planning Group Boosted Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 485,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.45M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.54 million, up from 8.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 3.52M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 30/05/2018 – Black Box launches new Radian Flex Video Wall Platform; 12/03/2018 – Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O -MULTEK WILL CONTINUE OPERATING WITH ITS EXISTING NAME AND LOCATION IN ZHUHAI, CHINA; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5,918 activity. Li Jennifer sold $601 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Luminex (LMNX) Presents ARIES MRSA Assay to FDA for Clearance – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Do Options Traders Know Something About Flex (FLEX) Stock We Don’t? – Nasdaq” published on October 29, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Flex Announces the Pricing Terms of Its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 4.625% Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Flex Options Hot After Goldman Sachs Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) by 21,378 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 912,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 8.06M shares. Victory Cap Inc stated it has 0.47% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 949,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 103 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 44,714 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Bridgewater Associate LP accumulated 0% or 67,718 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 10,579 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 353,928 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 293,605 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Incorporated. British Columbia Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 439,247 shares. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has invested 1.96% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.32% or 183,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Apple Has Eye On Gold Statues With Movie Developments – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Dominant Cloud Infrastructure Makes Alibaba Stock Seem Invincible – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 4, 2019 : AMD, NIO, QQQ, NOK, UBER, TVIX, TQQQ, MFGP, VTR, AAPL, SQQQ, BAC – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple playing ‘poker’ with China move – Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt invested in 0.64% or 50,100 shares. Miles Capital Inc invested in 1.84% or 11,178 shares. 91,853 are owned by Webster Retail Bank N A. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 455,850 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 24,860 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 2.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,600 shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas reported 4.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mastrapasqua Asset owns 87,700 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 1.32% or 26,898 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,572 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 217,231 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 1.05M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Fragasso accumulated 20,871 shares.