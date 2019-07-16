Flex LTD (FLEX) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $613,080; As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Valuation Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Upped Position by $472,600

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 620,802 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 2.85 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – Flex Logix Validates EFLX®4K eFPGA IP Core on TSMC16FFC; Evaluation Boards Available Now; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Flex Acquisition Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP FUND WORTH ABOUT 4.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – VentureMed Group’s FLEX Scoring Catheter® was Featured in a Successful Live Case at ISET 2018; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 09/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp by 87,144 shares to 894,868 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,260 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 306 shares. Franklin holds 0.02% or 3.71 million shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Brandes Invest Prns Limited Partnership invested in 9.53M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com stated it has 7,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0.02% or 1.83 million shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 16,142 shares. Creative Planning has 142,513 shares. 16.11M are held by D E Shaw And. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 105,475 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 4.91 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 916,156 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares to 406,709 shares, valued at $47.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 42,666 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Ftb reported 963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 808,812 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 8,209 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 86 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 67,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 0.01% or 3.39M shares. D E Shaw & reported 13,235 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability accumulated 143,542 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sector Gamma As, a Norway-based fund reported 254,501 shares.