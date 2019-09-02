Flex LTD (FLEX) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $613,080 as Share Price Declined; Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted U G I New (UGI) Holding by $407,935 as Market Value Declined

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in U G I Corporation New (UGI) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 7,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 168,324 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 160,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in U G I Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 2.87M shares traded or 77.25% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,176 were accumulated by Verition Fund Ltd Liability. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 26,300 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 186,885 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 4,466 shares. 104 are owned by First Manhattan. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 426 shares. American Century Companies holds 129,529 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,277 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Aqr Mgmt owns 2.23 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Security Natl Trust owns 900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Horizon Investment Services Ltd Liability Company owns 65,180 shares. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 51,842 shares to 421,987 shares, valued at $13.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,260 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.