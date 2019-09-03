Flex LTD (FLEX) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Lowered Stake; At&T (T) Shareholder Advisory Alpha Has Boosted Its Position

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 1.66M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP FUND WORTH ABOUT 4.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 26/03/2018 – VentureMed Group’s FLEX Scoring Catheter® was Featured in a Successful Live Case at ISET 2018; 08/05/2018 – Activist Investors Flex Muscle in Asia; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9,; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 1,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 39,317 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, up from 37,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.22 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. It is down 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, union reach tentative deal with 20K workers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 3,320 shares to 4,933 shares, valued at $299.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (ACIM) by 74 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,644 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bankshares Of Stockton reported 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kbc Nv stated it has 2.26 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 1.23M shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited reported 6,925 shares stake. Sterneck Cap Management reported 39,585 shares stake. West Oak Lc invested in 1,200 shares. 6.38M are held by Amer Century Companies Incorporated. Capstone Advisors owns 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,505 shares. First Washington holds 1.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,760 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 10,580 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 58,354 shares. 4.46M were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Management Of Virginia Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 115,886 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.51% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 9.45 million shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 58,500 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.13% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 10,000 shares. Raymond James Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 240,888 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 119,657 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 1.89M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 1.97M shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 134,140 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management reported 194,900 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 293,605 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 183,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 7.21M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Capital Investment Counsel stated it has 17,340 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 73,380 shares to 149,927 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 532,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Gms Inc.