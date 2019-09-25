Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Reaches $10.39 After 9.00% Up Move; Hap Trading Upped Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) Stake By $651,600

Hap Trading Llc increased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) stake by 212.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 217,200 shares as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF)’s stock declined 23.61%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 319,200 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 102,000 last quarter. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) now has $5.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 89,841 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 58C TO 68C, EST. $1.52; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE

The stock of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 797,877 shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Activist Investors Flex Muscle in AsiaThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $5.37 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $11.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FLEX worth $482.94 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife has $5700 highest and $12.7500 lowest target. $34.88’s average target is -9.26% below currents $38.44 stock price. Herbalife had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PI Financial upgraded Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Herbalife Nutrition Launches â€œNutrition for Zero Hungerâ€ Initiative, Pledging $2M to Help Fight Global Hunger – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Herbalife Stock May Have Finally Found Bottom – Schaeffers Research” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Herbalife Nutrition Launches Healthy Communities Initiative in Fontana, CA – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Herbalife: A ‘Company’ In Terminal Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Nutrition Forms Partnership With Tencent, China’s Largest Internet Technology Company – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc decreased Ishares Tr stake by 263,360 shares to 119,638 valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pra Health Sciences Inc (Call) stake by 214,900 shares and now owns 35,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 269,271 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Product Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 492,621 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs owns 39,071 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 57,906 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has invested 0.31% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt accumulated 20,873 shares. Millennium Management invested in 747,662 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management stated it has 91,215 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deccan Value Investors Ltd Partnership owns 35.69% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 9.74 million shares. Amp Investors Ltd invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Sei Invests Co has 0.03% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6,576 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 6.69 million shares.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 10.68% above currents $10.39 stock price. Flex had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6. The stock of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 29.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.37 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 241.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.