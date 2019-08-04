Flex LTD (FLEX) Market Value Declined While Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding; Wedgewood Partners Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Decreased by $75.22 Million as Share Value Declined

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 4.02 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) to the July 9, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Flex Acquisition Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Graybill Bartz And Ltd reported 199,556 shares stake. Jefferies Ltd Liability owns 314,924 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.1% or 172,400 shares. 15,559 are held by Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 17,678 were reported by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.47% or 20.48 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 31,050 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 3,825 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 300,419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Thornburg Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.73 million shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Co reported 1.85M shares.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.38M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 21,986 shares to 179,065 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 426,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Company owns 4.55 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 10,320 shares. Sather Financial Gp Inc Inc holds 3.7% or 320,433 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Communication invested 0.97% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Adirondack Tru Com stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tctc Lc has invested 0.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 68,932 shares or 3.17% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nordea Invest Ab reported 436,913 shares. Btr Cap Management accumulated 182,461 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chemical State Bank owns 29,394 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc invested 0.88% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). House holds 0.63% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 102,238 shares.

