Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding Held by Earnest Partners Llc; Clarivest Asset Management Cut Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Position as Market Value Rose

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 44,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 1.36 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 45.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The institutional investor held 30,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, down from 56,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 132,663 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Comm Corp by 2,117 shares to 160,622 shares, valued at $32.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWN) by 25,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,585 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.