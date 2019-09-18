Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding Held by Corsair Capital Management Lp; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Market Value Rose, Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 3.26 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 58,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 461,109 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 402,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 2.73M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING 002384.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FLEX LTD’S MULTEK, INCLUDING 11 FIRMS, FOR ABOUT $292.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3.35M shares. Korea has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 277,600 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.02% or 3.45 million shares. Becker Capital Mngmt holds 0.87% or 2.52 million shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 26,871 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 1,650 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Creative Planning invested in 142,882 shares. Lpl holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 22,413 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc accumulated 944 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 383,979 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 9.40M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Petrus Lta owns 31,265 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 10,920 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc stated it has 407,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reasons to Hold Xerox (XRX) Stock in Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flex (FLEX) Q4 Earnings in Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronics maker Flex ‘seized’ $100 mln of Huawei goods in China -Global Times – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Flex Ltd. Stock Fell 40% Last Month – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 10, 2018.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $341.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp by 662,770 shares to 232,098 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 27,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,180 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.