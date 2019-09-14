Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding Has Raised by Corsair Capital Management Lp; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holding Has Upped by Energy Income Partners Llc

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 322,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.83 million, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 823,349 shares traded or 104.78% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP)

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 58,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 461,109 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 402,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 1.96 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/05/2018 – Black Box launches new Radian Flex Video Wall Platform; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Flex Ltd. Are Plummeting Today – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flex: Strategic Transformation May Take More Time Than Anticipated – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flex (FLEX) Q4 Earnings in Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $341.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willscot Corp by 87,076 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $17.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp by 662,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,098 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.05% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lyrical Asset Ltd Partnership has 17.75M shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Parametric Assocs Lc owns 1.00M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 16,200 were accumulated by Nordea Mgmt Ab. 20,480 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has 0.04% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 52,695 shares. Weiss Multi reported 300,000 shares stake. Brandes Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 1.75% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Park West Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 100,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 383,979 shares. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 4.71 million were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Lc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Mitchell Kevin J bought $130,283 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 1.67 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited reported 39,540 shares stake. Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability reported 60,858 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 62,591 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 28,895 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Creative Planning holds 0% or 5,968 shares in its portfolio. 531,992 are held by Westwood Group. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.81% or 22,675 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company invested in 10,040 shares. First Republic Investment Inc invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 4.88M were accumulated by Alps Advsr. 484,419 were accumulated by Duff & Phelps Investment Management. Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,241 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Lc owns 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 93,574 shares.