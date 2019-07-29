Flex LTD (FLEX) Holder S&T Bank Increased Holding by $415,647 as Market Value Rose; Wealth Architects Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $309,114; Share Price Rose

S&T Bank increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 46,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 639,643 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 593,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 1.72 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Flex Acquisition Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 08/05/2018 – Activist Investors Flex Muscle in Asia; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING 002384.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FLEX LTD’S MULTEK, INCLUDING 11 FIRMS, FOR ABOUT $292.5 MLN; 02/04/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA; 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”; 26/03/2018 – VentureMed Group’s FLEX Scoring Catheter® was Featured in a Successful Live Case at ISET 2018; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $140.44. About 6.57 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.04% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 439,247 shares. 138,000 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 142,513 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications accumulated 7,356 shares. 12,900 were accumulated by Brave Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 207,738 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Australia-based Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 20,433 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt stated it has 117,025 shares. Pennsylvania-based Logan Inc has invested 0.05% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 80 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 35,489 are held by Staley Capital Advisers. First Republic Inv Inc accumulated 353,928 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,314 shares to 136,872 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 13,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,014 shares, and cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN).

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Strategic Merger with Flex Pharma – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huawei’s ties with partners FedEx, Flex fray on U.S.-China tensions – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enphase Commences Shipment of IQ Microinverters From Mexico – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. 3,900 are held by Alethea Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Alley Ltd has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 62,000 are held by Highland Cap Mngmt Lp. Nordea Mngmt has 2.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.31M shares stake. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings has 5.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,470 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 146,750 shares. Condor Mngmt has 50,443 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Llc reported 504,921 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc invested 4.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 5.55 million shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Com has 6.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atika Capital Ltd reported 60,500 shares stake.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares to 153,387 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).