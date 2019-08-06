Flex LTD (FLEX) Holder S&T Bank Raised Stake; Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Its Biotelemetry (BEAT) Position as Shares Declined

S&T Bank increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 46,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 639,643 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 593,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 2.29 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX); 26/03/2018 – VentureMed Group’s FLEX Scoring Catheter® was Featured in a Successful Live Case at ISET 2018; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Ops to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 51.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 15,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 14,841 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, down from 30,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 233,397 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,300 were reported by Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Com Delaware. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 410,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 95,771 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 4,937 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 155,217 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 233,661 were accumulated by Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Com Nj. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Shelton Mgmt holds 0.01% or 208 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 29,184 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust Com has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Hodges Cap Mngmt accumulated 46,285 shares. Curbstone Management Corporation holds 0.4% or 23,630 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 65,278 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 10,232 shares to 206,588 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 18,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,291 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).