Flex LTD (FLEX) Holder Pzena Investment Management Upped Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Holder White Elm Capital Trimmed Holding

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 83,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, down from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $280.4. About 2.08 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 485,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 9.45M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.54M, up from 8.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 4.42 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Operations to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (“MFLEX”); 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Flex; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Melvin Capital Mgmt Lp holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.35 million shares. Clarkston Limited reported 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Df Dent has 2.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 460,549 shares. Sageworth Tru Company stated it has 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Inc has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 1.47% or 2.20 million shares in its portfolio. Trust Invest Advsrs owns 4,545 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 905 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 221,000 shares. Rockland owns 60,388 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 9,590 shares. 2,770 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Llc. Mariner Ltd Llc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Personal Financial holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 794 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 1,050 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 1.27M shares to 5.61M shares, valued at $409.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 404,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,909 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 6,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 2.53 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 47,695 shares. Brave Asset invested in 0.07% or 12,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 134,140 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 934,130 shares. Illinois-based Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 40,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co holds 0% or 10,082 shares. 1,000 are owned by Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc. Shine Advisory Services owns 3,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 52,695 shares in its portfolio. First Republic invested in 353,928 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stratabound Announces Completion of Private Placements and Engagement of Investor Relations Consultant – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Flex Ltd. Are Plummeting Today – Nasdaq” published on October 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Flex (FLEX) Down 19.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 25% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 332% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.