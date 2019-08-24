Flex LTD (FLEX) Holder Pzena Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $4.37 Million; Landscape Capital Management Has Lifted Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position by $1.68 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 485,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 9.45 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.54 million, up from 8.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 3.70 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 09/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Microbial Growth on Bre-Flex Versus PEEK Denture Base in Bilateral Maxillary Bounded Partial; 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Hope Nesteruk and Other CPSC Staff Participating in A Conference Call with the ASTM Gates Push Out/Flex Test; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 309.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 29,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 39,691 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 9,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 1.16M shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Down About 4.8%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,892 shares to 2,036 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 191,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,816 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). First Manhattan reported 30 shares stake. Principal Financial holds 0.11% or 2.06M shares in its portfolio. 224,288 are owned by Westwood Hldgs Gp Inc. Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 12,823 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). James Inv Research invested in 0.01% or 2,380 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 1.09M shares. Assetmark stated it has 143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 22,152 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 208,051 shares. 224,833 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Epoch Partners Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 159,347 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 961,873 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Equity Invt Life (NYSE:AEL) by 41,354 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 30,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,426 shares, and cut its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC).