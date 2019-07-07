Flex LTD (FLEX) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Raised Its Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake by $213.83 Million; Share Price Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.38 million, down from 7.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 257,445 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 5.43 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Operations to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (“MFLEX”)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19.96M shares to 22.80M shares, valued at $456.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archrock Inc by 64,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 26,164 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Estabrook Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 40,172 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 4,041 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited reported 35,304 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,450 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com invested in 0% or 5,953 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp owns 8,810 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Westpac Banking holds 91,109 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt reported 29,350 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 3,748 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 14,445 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.37M for 15.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 22,592 shares to 117,454 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 13,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,955 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Lc reported 44,714 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Company Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 217,589 shares. Scotia Capital has 134,145 shares. Blackrock has 9.97 million shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv stated it has 155,101 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 840,271 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 0% or 135 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has 159,409 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 240,888 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 7,356 shares or 0% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 15,750 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

