Flex LTD (FLEX) Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Boosted Its Position; Hartford Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $3.84 Million; Stock Price Rose

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 15,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 43,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95M, down from 58,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $259.76. About 375,345 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 63.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 455,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.26M, up from 721,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 1.51 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING 002384.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FLEX LTD’S MULTEK, INCLUDING 11 FIRMS, FOR ABOUT $292.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $895.23M for 19.62 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Destination Wealth Mngmt has 19 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 16,394 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Savant Lc reported 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 2,163 are held by Sageworth. Kistler owns 620 shares. Commerce National Bank stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alpine Woods Ltd Company has 24,662 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 1,375 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman And Asset Mgmt Ab accumulated 80,000 shares. 5,474 are held by Jag Mngmt Ltd Liability. Sumitomo Life Insur has 13,174 shares. Pitcairn holds 3,227 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,615 shares to 963,031 shares, valued at $129.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 90,512 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 35,489 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.07% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Ameriprise Finance reported 972,207 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,293 shares. Pnc Financial Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Korea Inv Corp reported 277,600 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.11% or 413,300 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Hightower Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 15,472 shares. Loews Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 830,000 shares. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Millennium Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.41 million shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $106.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,450 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.