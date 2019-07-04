Flex Ltd. (FLEX) EPS Estimated At $0.20; Movado Group (MOV) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Movado Group Inc (MOV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 76 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 66 reduced and sold their holdings in Movado Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 15.75 million shares, up from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Movado Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 51 Increased: 51 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report $0.20 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter's $0.22 EPS. FLEX's profit would be $102.80 million giving it 12.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Flex Ltd.'s analysts see -266.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 3.52M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 87,079 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) has declined 10.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. MOV’s profit will be $11.18M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Movado Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.17% EPS growth.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $608.07 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

More notable recent Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "6 Stocks to Buy That Are Bucking the Retail Selloff – Investorplace.com" on June 04, 2019

Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. for 26,205 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 77,350 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 40,584 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 124,034 shares.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 55.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 29. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5,918 activity. 672 shares were sold by Tan Lay Koon, worth $5,317. On Tuesday, January 15 Li Jennifer sold $601 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 76 shares.