Flex Ltd. (FLEX) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 4,200 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 99,300 shares with $13.83M value, down from 103,500 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 4.31M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20

Analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report $-0.08 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Flex Ltd.’s analysts see -188.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 2.73 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Activist Investors Flex Muscle in Asia; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Operations to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (“MFLEX”); 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Bath Savings Tru Communication has 1.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 39,337 shares stake. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp holds 9.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6.81 million shares. Cypress Management Llc invested in 75,742 shares or 3.09% of the stock. 6,145 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co has 2.22M shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust invested in 1.72% or 39,162 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co accumulated 356,423 shares. 223,523 were reported by Beach Counsel Inc Pa. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Canandaigua Natl National Bank holds 121,551 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. 269,364 were reported by Jane Street Limited Com. Paradigm Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Girard Ptnrs holds 1.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 66,925 shares.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 172,260 shares to 185,930 valued at $36.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 171,100 shares and now owns 552,400 shares. Parker (NYSE:PH) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.10% above currents $130.41 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 7.48% above currents $10.7 stock price. Flex had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of FLEX in report on Wednesday, May 29 to “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

