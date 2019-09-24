Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Analysts See $-0.08 EPS; Therapix Biosciences LTD. – American Depositary SH (TRPX) Sellers Increased By 6.09% Their Shorts

Therapix Biosciences LTD. – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:TRPX) had an increase of 6.09% in short interest. TRPX’s SI was 200,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.09% from 188,900 shares previously. With 30,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Therapix Biosciences LTD. – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s short sellers to cover TRPX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 133,847 shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) has declined 30.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.48% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report $-0.08 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter's $0.16 EPS. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Flex Ltd.'s analysts see -188.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 2.22 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. The company has market cap of $13.41 million. The Company’s drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome ; and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Flex Ltd. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 10.44 million shares. Lateef Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 60,061 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 32,911 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 3.03 million shares. Iridian Asset Lc Ct reported 2.26% stake. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 383,979 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 129,765 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 958,591 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 9.94M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited accumulated 18,205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 202,138 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 9.32% above currents $10.52 stock price. Flex had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $1200 target in Wednesday, May 29 report.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.44 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 244.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.