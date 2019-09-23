Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Analysts See $-0.08 EPS; Kimco Realty (KIM)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 162 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 143 cut down and sold their equity positions in Kimco Realty Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 362.94 million shares, down from 368.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kimco Realty Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 115 Increased: 112 New Position: 50.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 5.32 million shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation for 101,645 shares. Goodman Financial Corp owns 357,062 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 3.03% invested in the company for 3.18 million shares. The Maryland-based Legg Mason Inc. has invested 2.82% in the stock. Apg Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 17.30 million shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.56 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It has a 25.24 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.96M for 14.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 9.73% above currents $10.48 stock price. Flex had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Flex Ltd. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 248,413 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co accumulated 18,205 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 37,648 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Moreover, Cap Interest has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Northern Corp owns 1.11M shares. Moreover, Geode Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 383,894 shares. Glenview Capital Ltd Co reported 19.33M shares. Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Limited invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested in 0.01% or 126,646 shares. 122,647 were reported by Nomura Holdings Inc. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 471 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 243.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.