FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 262 9.99 N/A 9.15 31.06 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 51 3.87 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The average price target of FleetCor Technologies Inc. is $273.4, with potential downside of -6.41%. Competitively the average price target of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is $57.25, which is potential 0.85% upside. The data provided earlier shows that ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than FleetCor Technologies Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FleetCor Technologies Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 0% respectively. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.