FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)

Both FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 293 1.80 85.10M 9.15 31.06 Aquantia Corp. 13 -1.06 22.71M -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Aquantia Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 29,015,650.04% 23.3% 7.1% Aquantia Corp. 172,175,890.83% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FleetCor Technologies Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Aquantia Corp.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Aquantia Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Aquantia Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$300.25 is FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Aquantia Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 66.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aquantia Corp. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01% Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Aquantia Corp.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Aquantia Corp.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.