FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Touches $291.19 High on Jul, 5; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreased Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stake

The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $302.84 target or 4.00% above today’s $291.19 share price. This indicates more upside for the $24.79B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $302.84 PT is reached, the company will be worth $991.52M more. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $291.19. About 258,696 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) stake by 18.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 3,238 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 13,967 shares with $2.06 million value, down from 17,205 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc now has $19.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $149.57. About 352,956 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%

Among 8 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $260 target. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FleetCor Technologies, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jefferies Group Ltd Company has 21,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 278 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Claar Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 1,846 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). King Luther Mngmt has 53,239 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 1,210 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset. Raymond James Financial owns 2,290 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested 4.24% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fidelity Natl accumulated 49,674 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa accumulated 2,790 shares. Cap Impact Ltd reported 0.78% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 305,057 shares. Prudential reported 89,228 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $24.79 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 32.82 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $224.73 million for 27.57 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 12,916 shares to 192,572 valued at $40.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 16,509 shares and now owns 196,379 shares. Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was raised too.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 11.39% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.6 per share. AMP’s profit will be $530.41M for 9.32 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Limited Co stated it has 18,017 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Stewart Patten Company Lc invested in 0.08% or 3,330 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc holds 465 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 8,058 shares. 7,198 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Communication Ltd. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Cibc Mkts accumulated 8,977 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% or 23,976 shares. Sei holds 167,370 shares. 1.21M were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. First Business Ser has invested 0.11% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested in 9,589 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 169,827 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.